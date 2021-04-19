Millions geared towards school safety grant in direction of counselors, social workers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The changing learning landscape of the last year has been difficult, to say the least for kids, their parents and their teachers.

For some of the most vulnerable students, help is now on the way as dozens of counselors and social workers will soon be on some school campuses in Arizona, working directly with students.

Officials said, 140 counselors and social workers will be hired to work in Arizona's public schools over the next two years as part of a grant program. Arizona will use more than $20 million in federal coronavirus relief CARES Act funding to finance the initiative.

"This is a step in the right direction of making sure our students' needs are being met," Amphi High School English teacher Lisa Millerd said.

Millerd is also the head of the Amphi Education Association.

"They may or may not have stable adults in their world," Millerd said. "This will hopefully provide another level or another avenue for young people to have the ability to go to someone when they're in trouble or not. Another person to tell them it's going to be okay because you're going to manage through today."

As students continue to adjust to the pandemic learning, both inside the classroom and at home, a Tucson-based counselor thinks that more people with a background similar to his in our schools are vital.

"A lot of times the kids aren't going to open up to their parents or maybe even family members," mental health and addiction counselor Richard Poppy said. "It gives them somebody they may likely consider impartial and has some expertise."

Millerd believes this mental health focus can also go to helping teachers in this, especially challenging time.

"We know in Arizona, we're short teachers and we can't really afford to lose them," she said. "So, with the strain of this job now, there's a need for mental health provisions, and I think there's some of it in place, but more could be helpful."

The program will be funded through 2023. After the next two years, it will be up to the state legislature to keep it going.