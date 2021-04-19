Jury trials resume at Pima County Superior Court

TUCSON (KVOA) - Jury trials have resumed at Pima County Superior Court after nearly a year.

"Not having jury trials has been very difficult, and we're glad to be back to having those, Criminal Presiding Judge Danelle Lwiski said. "And for people to truly have their case heard, I think people need to be present in the courtroom for a lot of the hearings and cases that we do."

The courtroom looks very different from how it used to.

The jury sits where spectators used to sit. Audio is streamed to YouTube so the public can listen to cases. Plexiglass separates the counsel and most workspaces.

Last week, three jury trials were held and the court will maintain that number for the time being. The pandemic delayed many cases and there is a backlog to get through.

"So we've got a group of jury trials that we are prioritizing and getting ready to go, but it's not the kind of avalanche that some people had feared," Court Administrator Ron Overholt said.



The court purchased cameras and TV screens through the Cares Act, which allows them to display evidence and conduct remote hearings.

Some of those remote hearings, like status conferences, are likely to continue after the pandemic.

"But the pandemic forced us to do things differently, and I think those types of things will continue into the future," Overholt said.

While the pandemic may change some aspects of courts going forward, judges are happy to be back behind the bench.

"It's difficult for the criminal justice system because it slows it down. There are cases that just won't proceed without a trial and it's good to get the cases moving in this way," Liwski said.