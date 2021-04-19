Budweiser giving away free beer for COVID vaccine

Budweiser is offering a free beer to those who get the COVID vaccine.

The company revived its "Reunited With Buds" commercial to promote the offer.

It features the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales running to meet up with a puppy pal.

Budweiser will give a $5 virtual debit card to the first 10,000 people who register at abeeronbud.com.

Participants must upload a picture of an "I got vaccinated" sticker, a picture of a bandage, or a selfie at a vaccination location.

You must be 21 or older to enter.