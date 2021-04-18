Covid provides unique opportunities at gem show

TUCSON - The JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show was postponed from February to April. One of the biggest differences this year was the lack of international buyers and sellers, due to COVID travel restrictions.

The show had 40 percent fewer vendors this year, with 250 vendors on the floor and 600 booths.

"Usually we have 40,000 to 52,000 visit our show. But this time so far we have 28,000 but the buyer power is incredible. It's just, people are happy. People are buying,'' said JOGS Owner and Promoter Vitaliy Mayzenberg.

Mayzenberg says, this show was great for the entire industry, especially American vendors.

"For me personally, that has been pretty good because there's less competition. But then there's also less buyers," said Joseph Zaph-Kent, owner of The Good Medicine Shop. "I see a lot of hopeful businesses getting back on track and coming out and doing the show."

In 2019, gem shows poured $131 million into the Tucson economy. It's too early to know how this year will measure up but vendors say shoppers seem satisfied.

"People come in, the spend a lot of time but I haven't seen anyone leave with nothing," said Northstar Turquoise Owner Clinton Cross.