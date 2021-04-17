Search for hit and run driver, toddler in critical condition

TUCSON- Tucson Police are searching for the hit and run driver who left a toddler in critical condition.

The incident happened Friday night just before 6:30p.m. Authorities say Casandra Hernandez was walking with her father, who was pushing 2-year-old Catalina Rodriguez in a stroller. The family was crossing West Irvington Road at South 9th Avenue when the stroller was hit by a silver or gray Ford 150 from the 2000's.

Casandra is six months pregnant. Doctors say she sustained minor injuries. The toddler is in critical condition. Her grandmother, Theresa Hernandez, says Catalina had surgery to remove a piece of skull from her brain.

Fred Garcia, Catalina's grandfather, says the three were going to pay for a birthday cake when they were hit in the crosswalk. Garcia was pushing the stroller, "I looked. All I was holding was the stroller and just the part she sits in. The tires, everything else, was demolished. I was holding just the frame."

Tucson Police say they are looking for silver or gray 2000's Ford F150.The family is also asking anyone who lives or runs a business in the area to check their security cameras for footage of the incident. If you have any information you can call 88-CRIME or 911.





