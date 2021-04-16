Sun Lighting giving away free light fixtures with donations of cash or food

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sun Lighting is handing out free lighting fixtures on Saturday at 9 a.m. with a cash or food donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.



The light retailer is giving away hundreds of light fixtures valued at tens of thousands of dollars.

All you have to do is make a donation of at least $10 or $10 worth of non-perishable food items.

Sun Lighting is located at 4545 E. Broadway Blvd.near Swan Road.