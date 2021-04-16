Pima County Sheriff’s Dept. hosting 911 dispatcher Q&A Friday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) – Are you looking for a new career? Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for 911 dispatchers.

This is great information for someone who is certainly looking to give back to the community while also being challenged at the same time.

On Friday morning, Pima County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a live virtual Q&A to answer all of your questions about being a 911 dispatcher.

Qualifications include:

High school diploma or G.E.D

You must be 18

A U.S. citizen or have a permit to work in the U.S.

Must complete a background check and complete both a polygraph and multi-tasking test

And more...

Training for the position lasts at least 10 weeks. The virtual Q&A is from 8 to 10 a.m. Here's the information on how to join via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87525829608

Meeting ID: 875 2582 9608

For more information on the position, click here.