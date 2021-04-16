Humane Society to hold donation drive for pets in need

TUCSON (KVOA) - This past year has left many families struggling to keep and care for their pets.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is calling on the community to lend a helping hand to pets and their families in need.

The non-profit is holding a donation drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, with the mission to fill up an entire ambulance with pet food.

The donation drive is located at the Thoroughbred Nissan dealership at 5163 E. 22nd St. near Craycroft Road.

You can stop by to donate wet or dry pet food. Monetary donations are also accepted.