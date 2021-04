Facebook is testing a video speed-dating app called "Sparked."

The app requires a Facebook profile to create an account.

It promises no public profiles, no swiping, no DM's and that it's free to use.

The app will cycle people through speed video dates that last four minutes.

If you both have a good time, daters will then be scheduled for a 10-minute second date.

Facebook says the app is only in a small beta test right now.