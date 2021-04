Busch has a new brew cooked up and they'd like your dog to be their new chief tasting officer.

The beer company is expanding its dog brew line; a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth launched just last year.

The job has some big duties, but it does come with a big $20,000 dollar check, which is a lot in dog dollars!

Anyone who wishes to sign up their pup just has to post a picture of their dog on social media, with #buschctocontest.