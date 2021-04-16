About 80 protesters gather downtown Tucson over fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of Arizonans have gathered in downtown Tucson in protest to the recent officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Friday evening.

On April 11, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was fatally shot by police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

Brooklyn Center police officials say that Potter intended to use a taser instead of a handgun. Tim Gannon, the chief of of the department said the shooting was "an accidental discharge."

In response, protests have popped up across the nation. Here in Tucson, several people gathered at 7 p.m. Friday at Armory Park, "in solidarity with freedom fighters in Minnesota."

In a flyer that advertised the protest, organizers said, "police violence is never an accident."

DOWNTOWN PROTEST: A group of about 80 people protesting police brutality chant “quit your job” at a police line at 4th Avenue and 4th Street pic.twitter.com/Xafjb0StOp — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) April 17, 2021

About 80 people participated in the protest. One of the protest groups were heard chanting, "quit your job" at a police line at Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street.

