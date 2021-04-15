Tee Up! Casino Del Sol Golf Classic begins Thursday.

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Casino Del Sol Golf Classic kicks off Thursday morning right here in Tucson. It's a part of the Symetra Tour, which is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA.

There are about 120 players here at Sewalio Golf Club from over 30 different countries. These are all players that are trying to qualify for the LPGA Tour.

The Symetra Tour includes 20 rounds across the country and Tucson is the third of those 20.

At the end of the year, the top 20 players on the tour will graduate and move onto the LPGA Tour. Six of the 120 players are previous University of Arizona Wildcats, including Tucson native Krystal Quihuis. And, more Arizona ties include two other players who were former Arizona State University Sun Devils.

Tee time number one is at 7 a.m. Thursday.

"The course is interesting, especially with the wind… it has some real challenging holes. So, I think it will be a good test out there," said tournament participant Sophie Hausmann.

Fans are welcome with open arms here all weekend. The tournament lasts until Sunday, April 18 and the purse is $200,000.

Casino Del Sol is located at 5655 W. Valencia Rd.

For more information and the current leaderboard, click here or visit their Facebook page.