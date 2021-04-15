Nashville school holds COVID-19 vaccination event for immigrants, refugees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) - A south Nashville school that serves mostly immigrant and refugee families, held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday for their community.

Stem Preparatory Academy said that when it comes to both academics and health, they want to help all of the immigrants and refugees in their community.

That's why they held a pop-up vaccination event.

School officials said that the vaccination clinic was a step towards a long-term goal for equal access for the community they serve.

They vaccinated about 450 people on Wednesday in an environment that the families trust.

Fathi Mahamed, a student at Stem Preparatory Acadamy, said having the clinic at the school meant everyone could be themselves and get the vaccine with no problems.

"At first, I thought nobody was going to come, but when I saw a lot of people here, I was like, 'that's actually cool,' Mahamed said.

The school will have another vaccine event on May 5.