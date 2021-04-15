Arizona’s Aari McDonald drafted at No. 3 by Atlanta Dream

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Atlanta Dream has added a little Tucson spirit after they took Arizona guard, Aari McDonald with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 WNBA draft Thursday.

She was a member of the University of Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team and helped lead the team to the NCAA championship game.

The Wildcats lost that game to Stanford 54-53.

McDonald has scored in double-figures in 93-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

She's the third player in program history to score 2,000 points for Arizona, joining her head coach Adia Barnes (2,237) and Davellyn Whyte (2,059).

McDonald sits at 2,314 points for her college career, 2,041 of which have been at Arizona.

Charli Collier from Texas was drafted at No. 1 by the Dallas Wings. Awak Kuier from Finland was taken at No. 2 by the Wings.