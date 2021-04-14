Roar! Dinosaurs taking over Tucson during Jurassic Quest Drive Thru event.

TUCSON (KVOA) – As we know, entertainment has adapted to many different formats this past year. In Tucson, there's one form that's aiming to put a smile on your face with big claws and loud roars.

Jurassic Quest is here! It's the nation's largest touring dinosaur exhibit and involves more than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs.

If you chose to embark on the prehistoric journey, it includes an informative audio tour in both English and Spanish. The drive back in time will take about an hour and don't worry, nothing, including the Dino's (big or small!) will come within six feet of you and your vehicle.

"Not only do we want to bring an educational experience to people all over the nation but we want to bring a safe one as well," said show manager Chandler Woerndell. "And, it's something that provides education entertainment for all ages and it just makes sense."

The last day to see these big guys is April 18. Tickets are $49 per car and must be purchased online.

Hours are as follows:

Wednesday and Thursday, April 14-15: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 16: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 17: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 18: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

"You get to meet the baby dinosaurs so you get to go home and tell people that you met a real dinosaur," said baby dinosaur trainer Brittany Morgan.