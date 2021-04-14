President Biden announced withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan

TUCSON (KVOA) - Southern Arizona has Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Fort Huachuca in our backyard. Wednesday's announcement of the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan will likely impact those stationed in Southern Arizona.

News 4 Tucson spoke to a veteran who served a tour in Desert Storm. The veteran said regardless of what you think of this policy, it is important to support the troops.

The U.S. currently has 25,000 troops in Afghanistan with an additional 7,000 NATO Forces. Within a few months, all of the troops are set to leave the country.

As many troops return back to the states, veteran Mike Joseph said no matter what your thoughts are on the war, we should show support.

"Most of the people that go into the service go in for a sense of duty," Joseph said. "I know coming back from Vietnam, we weren't welcomed and that hurt. That hurt up until today and it still hurts."

The move to withdraw troops is not without criticism.

"Conflicts do not simply end. They are won or they are lost," Sen. Mitch McConnell said. "Foreign terrorists will not leave the United States alone simply because our politicians have grown tired of taking the fight to them.

Over the past two decades, more than 2,000 service members have lost their lives in Afghanistan.

"They're there for a reason," Joseph said. "Afghanistan is a major backer of terrorist organizations that want to do us harm, and if sympathetic political groups are put in charge, are they going to bolster the people that we're fighting against?"

As thousands of troops make their way back to the states in the upcoming months, many will be left to transition to civilian life.

"Just be sure to make them understand that you appreciate what they went through and that whether or not you agree with what they were doing or not, they did it on your behalf," Joseph said.

The U.S. government has spent around $1 trillion on the war in Afghanistan.