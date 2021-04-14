N4T Investigators: Tax Troubles

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is designed to give you a leg up financially in these tough times but a top Arizona official says the "American Rescue Plan Act" could violate your constitutional rights.

"We do not believe it's constitutional for the federal government to say if you accept COVID money then you can't cut state taxes,” Mark Brnovich, Arizona's Attorney General told the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

Brnovich is suing the U.S. Department of Treasury.

In the lawsuit, he stated in part, "if voters wish to elect officials to lower their tax burdens, their votes for state elected officials are effectively worthless."

"It's clearly a violation of the constitution,” Brnovich said.

Arizona lawyer, Troy Foster said the case raises good arguments but this is nothing new.

"Congress can attach those types of strings to the money,” Foster said. “It's happened with Medicaid ... it's happened with roadways."

Before suing, Brnovich and other republican attorneys general sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking for clarity.

In the letter, they said without it, the tax mandate,"...Would represent the greatest attempted invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic."

Yellen replied to the letter. She said, "... nothing in the act prevents states from enacting a broad variety of tax cuts."

She also said it's meant to ensure money's spent correctly but the "Treasury is crafting further guidance."

"I think we'll end up resolving because the federal government hasn't even issued its guidance and regulations,” Foster said.

"This action effectively seeks to erode state sovereignty and will hurt small businesses,” Chad Heinrich, Arizona director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses said. "This just adds one more layer of confusion... frankly that type of thinking has small business owners thinking, should I invest more in my business? Should I hire that new employee?... because I don't know for sure if government is on my side."

Meanwhile, Governor Ducey and republican legislators negotiate millions in income tax cuts.

Does he share the same concerns?

We asked but a spokesperson never got back to us.

It'll be up to the state legislature to decide if they'll pass the act without knowing if it'll cost Arizonans relief money.

The Attorney General said more information will come after he sees the Biden administration in court.

We reached out to a White House spokesperson for comment but were referred to the Treasury.

