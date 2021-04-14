Marijuana rezoning opens more options for industry in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Zoning changes for marijuana dispensaries have taken effect in Tucson to help better fit the need as the recreational side of the business continues to grow.

Tucson City Council first instituted specific zoning for marijuana when medical became legal in Arizona. With recreational now being legal statewide, these changes have become a necessity.

Less restrictive zoning requirements make it easier for a new dispensary to come into Tucson. It also makes it easier for an existing dispensary to move or expand what they already have here.

Before this change, dispensaries had limited options.

"Initially when we were locating under the medical ordinance years ago, there weren't a lot of available locations so that was kind of the spot that we were left with," said Steve White, Owner of Harvest House of Cannabis.

Previous zoning requirements mandated that dispensaries be 1,000 feet from any school, childcare center, library, church or public park.

This has now been reduced to 500 feet, which will allow dispensaries like Harvest to look at more locations for their business.

"We have shopping centers with storefronts that are vacant in lots of areas of the city," said Steve Kozachik, Tucson City Councilman. "Right now, because of the setback restrictions, they're simply not available for places to move into."

Other changes include authorizing dispensaries to operate a drive-thru service, which was previously not allowed.

The size of dispensaries is another issue as the business continues to grow.

With demand increasing and both medical and recreational customers now, visiting dispensaries the city has allowed the previous 4,000 square foot limit for dispensaries to increase to 10,000 square feet per location.

"Everybody is working together cooperatively to find a solution and the city has taken a very big step in that process and they did so very quickly," said White.



"By easing off these setbacks these locations all of a sudden open up and these are places also, with a lot of parking," said Kozachik.