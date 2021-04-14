It’s now 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics

Wednesday marks 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics, a summer games with no shortage of setbacks.

Athletes like four time gold medalist Simone Biles, are anxious to compete.

"All of our training has geared us for this moment", said Biles, "So I'm just super excited for the journey."

Gymnasts, track athletes, and swimmers are now preparing for Olympic trials in June. Five time gold medal winner and the most decorated female swimmer, Katie Ledecky, says the trials make it feels like the Olympics will finally happen.

"That's kind of the next big marker for us swimmers, and what we're preparing for. So it feels like it's coming up soon."

But many have already made the cut. More than 115 athletes have qualified for Tokyo with rowing and canoe kayak slalom trials currently underway. Canoe Slalom U.S. Olympic hopeful, Casey Eichfeld says he is determined to make it to another games.

"it's been cool to get to compete for the United States in 3 Olympic games and I'm hoping to make it to my 4th games", said Eichfeld.

More than 11,000 athletes from around the globe are expected to compete in Tokyo but only fans from japan will be allowed to attend due to the pandemic. John Coates, with the International Olympic Committee, says he is not concerned about athletes and fans remaining safe at the games.

"I have no hesitation in saying that the Games will take place and they'll be the safest Games possible", said Coates.

As the Olympic torch continues to wind its way through the host country the path forward looks a little brighter, after a year of uncertainty.

The Tokyo Olympics officially begin on Friday, July 23rd.