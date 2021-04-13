Tucson startup awarded grant from National Science Foundation

TUCSON (KVOA) – Paramium Technologies, a University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) startup, has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $256,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on efficient manufacturing methods for radio antenna reflectors, the company announced in a news release Tuesday.

Paramium’s “revolutionary” technology it said will enhance a broad spectrum of industries, especially the world’s ability to utilize the internet which is quickly becoming a vital utility for humans. The demand for satellite ground stations in communications, astronomy and architectural applications is forecasted to increase as developing countries are rapidly coming online, it said.

Paramium said its “innovative” manufacturing solution unlocks rapid prototyping capabilities for antenna designers because it is faster and more versatile than traditional methods. The underlying technology was developed by researchers and faculty that stem from the University of Arizona through the College of Engineering, College of Science and College of Optical Sciences and is licensed through Tech Launch Arizona (TLA).

“NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering,” said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. “With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs.”

“Paramium is a ‘people-first’ company. People are at the center of innovation and Paramium values the unique minds of our workforce,” said Roslyn Norman, Principal Investigator. “With federal and local support, we plan to commercialize our patented technology, grow our business and bring more jobs to the Tucson community.”

With Phase I SBIR funding awarded to Paramium, it said the technology can advance to the next level and places the company in a prominent place to secure the next round of funding with a Phase II SBIR grant.

Paramium said it is rapidly advancing its patented electromagnetic thermoforming technology with the support of community and resources in addition to the NSF grant. After the invention was developed, the founders worked with Tech Launch Arizona to license the technology. To support the launching of this business, Paramium won the UACI Sponsored Launch fueled by R&A CPAs competition which provided entrance into UACI’s incubator program with resources, facilities, services and expert guidance to grow their business.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.