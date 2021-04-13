Tucson International Airport sees increased travel demand

TUCSON (KVOA) – As the country continues to reopen and the vaccination rollout speeds up… how are vaccinations impacting travel in our city?

The people of Tucson International Airport said they're experiencing a lot of positives. If you're a soon-to-be jet setter, you'll see that more concessionaires are opened, things are still cleaned to the T and masks are still required by federal law.

Tucson International Airport says that right now, they're around 70% when it comes to travel demand comparing things to 2019, what was a normal year. That's been a major increase for them. They said the increase came towards the end of February and early March where they began to see travel percentage rise to 50% and again, now it's at 70%.

"It certainly does appear there is pent-up travel demand," said Bruce Goetz of Tucson International Airport. "And, these numbers aren't unique to just us here in Tucson… we are seeing these from all airports nationwide."

New changes for the airport include a new jet bridge on the B Concourse and ground transportation has been consolidated in the front of the terminal for passenger convenience.

The airport said that when experiencing increased demand, this means that airlines have added more flights and their flights are experiencing increased passenger volume.

