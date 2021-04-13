Summer school registration now open for TUSD

TUCSON (KVOA) -- If your child or teen needs a little help catching up or even getting ahead, the Tucson Unified School District is offering several summer school programs to help.

"This is a great opportunity really for all of our students to gain some of those losses during the academic year," Flori Huitt with TUSD said. "We had a lot of students that sometimes didn't show up just to the online virtual environment so really this is an opportunity to welcome them back."

Several of the programs start June 2nd and are offered to Pre-K through 12th grade.

"We know our teachers," Heidi Aranda, with TUSD said. "They're most effective when they're in front of their kids or listening to them read or watching them solve math problems."

High school students that may have fallen behind with online learning will have the opportunity to earn up to six credits with flexible class times for those students who are working this summer.

Classes will be offered in person as well as online for those still wanting to stay virtual.

"For students to just re-engage with hands-on learning type of experience, which they've sorely been lacking, I think one of the things that the data has shown as a nation is that mathematics especially has suffered," Aranda said.

