More than 300,000 Arizonans eligible for zero-dollar healthcare plans

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that 302,000 Arizonans are eligible for zero-dollar plans through HealthCare.gov due to the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden on March 11.

About 95,000 current enrollees and 207,000 uninsured adults can sign up for quality health coverage with no monthly premiums. Additionally, 108,000 current enrollees and 253,000 uninsured adults are eligible for low-premium plans.

“We’re delivering lower health care costs to more Arizonans because everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care. Today, help is here – and people who are eligible for tax credits can start saving money on their health insurance premiums thanks to the American Rescue Plan,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“We have already seen more than half a million Americans nationwide gain quality affordable health care coverage through President Biden’s Special Enrollment Period. We are encouraging uninsured Arizonans and current Marketplace enrollees to visit HealthCare.gov to see if they qualify for enhanced financial assistance to purchase quality, affordable health coverage.”

Consumers who want to enroll in coverage and see if they qualify for more affordable premiums can visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov to view 2021 plans and prices and, if eligible, enroll in a plan that best meets their needs.

Consumers can call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, which provides assistance in over 150 languages.

TTY users can call 1-855-889-4325.

Consumers can also find a local assister or agent/broker in their area by visiting: https://localhelp.healthcare.gov.

Eligible consumers can apply through HealthCare.gov through August 15, 2021, to gain access to the Special Enrollment Period to change or update their plan choices.

To see how the American Rescue Plan will bring down health care costs and expand on the Affordable Care Act, visit: https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/03/12/fact-sheet-american-rescue-plan-reduces-health-care-costs-expands-access-insurance-coverage.html.

To learn more about Marketplace premiums for uninsured individuals and households for the states that use HealthCare.gov, visit: https://aspe.hhs.gov/pdf-report/access-to-low-premiums-issue-brief-part-II.

To learn more about Marketplace premiums for current HealthCare.gov enrollees, visit: https://aspe.hhs.gov/pdf-report/access-to-low-premiums-issue-brief-part-III

For more information on the March enrollment report, visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/2021-marketplace-special-enrollment-period-report-0.

For more information about the Health Insurance Marketplace®[1], visit: https://www.healthcare.gov/quick-guide/getting-marketplace-health-insurance/.