Investigation into late model General Motors vehicle airbags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating complaints that airbags in late model vehicles from General Motors have not been inflating properly.

The agency says the probe covers more than 750,000 Chevy, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from 2020 and 2021 model years.

Most of the affected vehicles are full size pickup trucks and SUVs.

The NHTSA posted documents online of the investigation, including 15 complaints that covered six crashes with eight injuries reported.

According to the post, GM issued a service bulletin in March but a recall wasn't ordered.

The posting also mentioned that rust particles can develop on the driver's airbag terminal causing an airbag malfunction that could prevent the airbags from inflating.

In all, the probe covers Chevy Silverados, GMC Sierra pickup trucks, Chevy Tahoes, Chevy Suburbans, GMC Yukons and Cadillac CT4, CT5, XT4'S.