Your next pizza could be delivered by a robot!

Domino's has teamed up with self-driving company Nuro to test robot delivery.

Select customers who order and pay online can choose to have their order delivered by Nuro's R-2, the first completely autonomous, occupant-less on-road delivery vehicle.

Customers receive a text with a unique pin that opens the door when the R-2 arrives.

Customers can track the vehicle via GPS on their order confirmation page.