Dolly Parton ice cream

There's a new ice cream flavor causing a lot of excitement!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a special flavor just for her.

Dolly's new flavor is called "Strawberry Pretzel Pie," and it's made up of layers of salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce.

The flavor was released on April 8th to benefit Parton's "Imagination Library" program, which is dedicated to gifting free books to children from birth to age five.

In true Dolly fashion, it's been a huge hit for fans and ice cream lovers alike.

The demand was so immediate that Jeni's website crashed.

Jeni's made 10,000 pints in its initial run and customers are limited to two pints per purchase but Jeni's says more is on the way and they'll give a 48-hour notice via social media and e-mail when it's available again.