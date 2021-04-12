TMC second hospital in US to use life-saving heart device

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center is the second hospital in the country to implant a new life-saving heart device.

More than three million Americans live with a condition called atrial fibrillation, or AFib. The standard of care is to prescribe blood thinners. They are not without complications, though. Dr. Neil Gheewala is one of the leaders at TMC's Structural Heart Program.

"Now blood thinners are great until they are not great," he said. "Until people start having issues like bleeding, falling, bumping their head."

Don Dixon had been on blood thinners for more than 12 years when complications started. He spent most of last year in and out of the hospital.

"It's very discouraging to go into a hospital every month and stay for several days while everyone goes through the same procedures to seal off the blood loss and get my health back," Dixon said.

Dixon had internal bleeding and several blood transfusions. However, those were not long-term options. His doctor thought he could treat Dixon with the Watchman procedure, but there is a structure in the heart called the "appendage" and Dixon's was too large for the Watchman.

There was another option, though - the LAmbre device is currently used in Germany and China. It comes in larger sizes so it could work on patients like Dixon.

However, it is not approved for use in the U.S. It took three months, but the Food and Drug Administration granted Dixon emergency compassionate use of the device.

He is now two weeks out from surgery and says he feels great.

"It's affected my whole life. It's affected my activities," he said. "I've come very close to death several times."