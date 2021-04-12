‘Taste and smell’ cookbook

Two chefs are hoping their new cookbook will help those who have lost their taste and smell due to the coronavirus.

The book, called Taste and Flavor, was written by British cooks Ryan Riley and Kimberly Duke.

They say they engineered their recipes to aid those with a missing or distorted sense of smell.

The cooks understand that smell is a big factor when it comes to how things taste, so with their recipes, they aim to stimulate a nerve which triggers sensations when eating.

Some of those foods include mint, wasabi and cinnamon in the recipes, while they avoid foods like garlic, onions, and even chocolate because to those missing a normal sense of smell those foods can taste awful.

You can can get a free digital copy from Life Kitchen.