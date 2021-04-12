Social media and COVID news

People who rely on social media for news about the coronavirus, tend to be less informed about the pandemic.

That's according to a new survey of nearly 6,000 adults conducted in March of last year.

It showed a clear link between where people got their news about COVID and what they knew about it.

Those who looked to government websites for information were more likely to answer questions about the virus correctly.

But those who relied on Facebook, as their most trusted source of news got more of the facts wrong.