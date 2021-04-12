Sexual assault, kidnapping suspect identified as man who was shot by TPD on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who reportedly was shot by a Tucson Police Department officer during an armed confrontation on the north side Monday morning has been identified.

At around 8:30 a.m. Monday, TPD received a report about the sighting of 37-year-old James Nicholas Pacheco, who was wanted in connection to a kidnapping and sexual assault incident that occurred Friday on the east side. TPD said the report said that Pacheco was reportedly in the area near North Alvernon Way and East Paradise Falls Drive.

Upon police arrival, TPD said Pacheco and a female acquaintance fled the responding officer on foot into the desert area.

When the officer, later identified as Daniel Garcia, confronted the two in the desert area, Pacheco reportedly brandished two bayonet blades and charged Garcia.

Garcia allegedly responded by shooting his firearm, striking the 37-year-old.

After he was struck, TPD said Pacheco immediately received first aid and was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, TPD said the 37-year-old will be charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Additional charges may been added as the investigation continues.

No other individuals were injured in connection to the shooting.

TPD has not yet identified the female accomplice apprehended in connection to the officer-involved shooting. She was said to be taken into custody without incident.

The department shared that Garcia is a six year veteran of TPD.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.