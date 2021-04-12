Prince Philip funeral preparation begins

Preparations have begun at Windsor Castle for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, due to take place this weekend.

Cranes could be seen today inside the castle wall building structures which will be used for television coverage of the funeral ceremony.

Buckingham Palace said long-established plans for the funeral had to be redrawn and scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they remained very much in line with Philip's wishes.

Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, will be given a ceremonial royal funeral, not a state funeral, as planned before the pandemic.

But there will be no public processions, and it will be held entirely within the grounds of Windsor castle and limited to 30 mourners.