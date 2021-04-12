Indoor COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Kino Event Center Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) – As the weather continues to heat up, Pima County has decided to move much of its vaccination efforts indoors.

Vaccinations begin at the county’s newest indoor site starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Previously, the Kino Event Center was operated by Paradigm Labs for COVID-19 testing.

As of Monday, Paradigm will partner with Pima County to begin providing vaccinations at 2805 E. Ajo Way. They’ll retain a smaller area at a location to be determined for the testing they were providing.

Registration for this site began on April 9 and continues. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s important to remember that registration for this site is actually through the Arizona Department of Health Services on azdhs.gov.

The county also wants you to remember that parking at all indoor vaccination sites is free.

The Kino Event Center will distribute the Moderna Vaccine.

Pima County has listed out which sites are providing which vaccine over on their website.

Officials say that the best vaccine for you is the one you can receive the soonest.