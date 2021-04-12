Boy found alone at border was kidnapped

There are new revelations about the little boy who was found terrified and alone by border patrol agents near the Texas-Mexico border last week.

His family now says he had just been kidnapped and ransomed. The 10-year-olds frightened face seen around the world on video pleading for help from a Border Patrol agent who found him walking alone near the border. The young boy telling the officer he had been with a group of people and had been left behind.

Now new details have surfaced about his terrifying journey. According to Telemundo, the boy's name is Wilton and he along his mother, were making the trek from Nicaragua to the U.S/Mexico border. The two apparently made it into the U.S. but were then deported and kidnapped in Mexico. A family member said he got a ransom message. The family could only come up with five thousand dollars, enough money to only free the boy. The mother, according to the family is still being held captive.

Their sad saga gives a small glimpse into the growing immigration crisis facing the Biden Administration, changing policy to allow unaccompanied minors to stay in the U.S. which has become big business for human traffickers and all of it leading to an influx at the border.

The boy is now in U.S. custody, officials report, as his family both continues to hope for good news about Wilton's mother.