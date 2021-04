TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department tweeted out on Saturday afternoon two different pop-up vaccination sites around the county that will be ending at the end of the day.

Pop-up vaccination clinics this afternoon! No appointment needed. Just walk-up for a Moderna vaccine:



--Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road (until 5 p.m.)

--Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road (2 p.m. - 7 p.m.) pic.twitter.com/sI9zI5lCQ9 — Pima County Health (@pchd) April 11, 2021