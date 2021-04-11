Child ejected from car after rollover by I-10 and Tangerine Road

MARANA (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Public safety has confirmed that a child was ejected from a vehicle and suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital after a one-vehicle crash near mile marker 240 on westbound I-10 Sunday afternoon.

The other people in the car also suffered minor injuries. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the collision.

