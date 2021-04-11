Skip to Content

Child ejected from car after rollover by I-10 and Tangerine Road

8:04 pm

MARANA (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Public safety has confirmed that a child was ejected from a vehicle and suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital after a one-vehicle crash near mile marker 240 on westbound I-10 Sunday afternoon.

The other people in the car also suffered minor injuries. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the collision.

News 4 Tucson will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

