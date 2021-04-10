One person sent to hospital after shooting in Marana
MARANA (KVOA) - The Marana Police Department have confirmed that one person has been sent to the hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting by Cortaro Road on Saturday afternoon.
Details are limited at this time but everyone involved in the shooting has been detained. There are no outstanding suspects at this time.
The Marana Police Department are currently on the scene still investigating. We will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.