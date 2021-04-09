What’s Driving You Crazy? Sixth Street

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you've been wondering, what's happening on 6th Street, you're not alone.

It's been closed for more than a month.

Micheal Graham, a public information officer for Tucson's Department of Transportation (TDOT) told us they're building a new roadway. You can't see it yet but you can see a massive storm drain the City's put in. The new system will help water run-off roads and it can even help prevent potholes.

The street is expected to open in mid-May.

"Once 6th Street opens back up there's gonna be a new alignment the roadway will actually come adjacent to the railroad tracks it will come up what is now 7th Avenue… the new 6th Street will actually be on the Northside of the current 6th Street," Graham said.

It's a part of the final phase of the Downtown Links Project that is expected to be completed in about two years.

You can learn more about the Downtown Links Project here.

