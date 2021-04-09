Sunnier areas associated with fewer deaths from COVID-19

A new study is suggesting that sunlight may be linked with fewer COVID-19 deaths.

British researchers looked at over 2,400 counties in the continental U.S.

They compared the number of COVID-19 deaths with exposure to the sun's rays, specifically UVA rays.

People living in areas with the highest level of exposure to UVA rays were less likely to die from the virus when compared to those living in areas with lower levels of exposure.

The scientists say one explanation is that sunlight exposure causes the skin to release nitric oxide, which may reduce the virus' ability to replicate.

The experts say since this was an observational study, it was not possible to establish cause and effect and more research is needed.

The scientists say only areas with insufficient levels of UVB rays, which produces vitamin D in the body were included in the study.

The study authors also repeated the analysis in England and Italy and found the same results.