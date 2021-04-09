Sierra Vista City Council adopts development code changes

SIERRA VISITA, Ariz (KVOA) - The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to adopt proposed development code changes at its regular meeting on Thursday.

According to a city news release, one code change creates a process for the City to offer additional flexibility to a resident or homeowner seeking to modify their home to accommodate a disability. The process would allow the modification to exceed certain dimensional standards such as building setbacks and height, if it can be proven that the modification would provide the needed accommodation.

The second code change revises the public hearing process for requested map amendments such as zoning changes, text amendments, and conditional use permits. The proposed process would only require a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission unless there is an objection or a request for a public hearing before the City Council. The issue will still go to the City Council for final consideration but only requiring one public hearing expedites the review and approval process.

The City Council also unanimously approved the dedication of the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex football field to Keith Hampton. Hampton was a coach who spent nearly 25 years devoted to sports programs in Sierra Vista. He passed away last year.