Oro Valley Police to conduct High-Visibility Enforcement

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) will be conducting its “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) efforts during the month of April along Oracle Road from Steam Pump Way to El Conquistador Way.

Officers will also be in the area of intersections 1st Ave/Lambert Ln and Pusch View Ln/Lambert Ln during the deployment periods.

OVPD hopes to increase awareness and reduce collisions related to speed, inattention, following too close and failing to yield to other drivers by using the emergency lane to drive around traffic.

OVPD will deploy motorcycle and patrol officers on the following dates:



April 15th - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 21st - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 27th - 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Motorists are asked to be aware of the additional enforcement activity and drive safely.