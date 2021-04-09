MS-13 gang member indicted for murder

HOUSTON, TX - According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), another member of the violent international street gang Mara Salvatrucha commonly known as MS-13 has been indicted for murder.

Carlos Elias Henriquez-Torres is set to appear in federal court for his alleged role in a 2018 murder.

The DOJ said Torres is a 20-year-old El Salvadorian national who illegally lived in Houston. He was previously in state custody on related charges.

He is set to appear in court Friday.

The DOJ said Franklin Trejo-Chavarria, a 23-year-old who is currently in custody in El Salvador was also named in the indictment.

"The indictment alleges they committed a 2018 murder in furtherance of the MS-13 enterprise," the DOJ said in a news release. "The victim was allegedly beaten to death with machetes in order for the defendants to further their positions in the enterprise."

All are charged with conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering. If convicted, they face a potential death sentence.