Industrial development rising in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - At the start of the pandemic, several businesses started to take a hit when things closed. Since then, economic industrial leaders say Tucson is growing.

"What we do see is a really strong demand for industrial and manufacturing," David Welch, executive vice president with Sun Corridor Inc. "we're scrambling a bit to fill it, to be honest."

According to Sun Corridor, more than 80 percent of requests about real estate in the city are geared toward industrial facilities.

So what kinds of businesses are moving to Tucson?

"Those include transportational logistics, bio science, health care, aero space and defense renewable and mining technology," Welch said.

George Hammond, economic and business research center director at the University of Arizona said Tucson is 22,000 jobs below what we were in February of 2020. However, he said he still sees the labor market starting to jump back up.

"Tucson economy has begun to recover from the major economic shock that we suffered during the pandemic," Hammond said. "In terms of labor market performance, Tucson jobs have gradually increased since June of last year after a pretty strong bounce during May or June."

While many Tucsonans have lost their job, Hammond says new jobs have become available as our demands continue to change.

"We've all done a lot more shopping from home and had a lot more goods delivered to our houses more than the past year than we were in prior years," Hammond said. "That has really boosted jobs and the economic activity in the transportation and warehouse sector and most likely contributing to some of the activity we're seeing in the industrial sector."