British Royal Prince Philip passes away

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth's husband has passed away. He was 99 years old.

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch and the oldest male member of the British royal family ever.

He spent a month in the hospital earlier this year before being released last month.

Prince Philip was the man behind the throne full of support and love for his queen and his wife. Queen Elizabeth is said to have decided as a 13-year old that she would someday marry her penniless Greek cousin after a chance meeting at the royal naval college. Years later, Elizabeth's governess described it as a classic story of "love at first sight" over a meal of shrimp and a banana split.

Philip was a member of the exiled Greek royal family. They pushed for a wedding as world war two was ending but Elizabeth's father, the king, was not ready to let his little girl marry quite yet. Philip, the handsome naval officer, was said to have no problem finding a girl in every port. But as a man who ended up being the Queen's husband, his record shows many slips of the tongue over the years which often provided fodder for the British tabloids.

During his more than 70 years as a British royal Prince Philip pushed himself to the limits by attending official engagements and actively working for charities. In fact he was criticized for working himself too hard and letting his health suffer.

Philip was the man behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace often suggesting and pushing through changes in the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth is said to have leaned on him more, as she herself, grew older and the world changed faster. He missed part of the queen's Royal Jubilee in 2012 due to ill health that landed him in the hospital and he had a series of other health scares in the years that followed.

Prince Philip stepped down from royal public duties in 2017, after 70 years of royal service.

He had hip replacement surgery in 2018 but recovered to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

In 2019, he was was behind a wheel of his Landrover when it overturned after colliding with another vehicle. Soon after, he surrendered his driver's license.

Prince Philip's death may be the hardest change Queen Elizabeth has ever endured. But the changing of the guard has occurred. and now the man behind the throne is the royals' son, Prince Charles.