BBB: Look out for Vaccine Passport scams

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vaccine passports, a digital record of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status, are likely on their way, according to the Better Business Bureau. It said this is likely to be a QR code on your phone, which you scan to enter a flight or event. As with any major new initiative, scammers always find ways to take advantage of the confusion and anxiety surrounding the change.

Vaccine Passport Apps are Rolling Out

In the United States, a group of companies is working on a passport app, which could be used for travel and attending large events. The Canadian government recently announced they are “actively exploring” the concept of vaccine passports for international travel.

In fact, vaccine passport apps are already in use some places. Right now, on certain flights to Hawaii, passengers can use an app to show they meet Hawaii’s negative COVID-19 test requirement. New York State launched Excelsior Pass, an app that pulls from the state's COVID-19 vaccine registry to confirm vaccination status. Internationally, Israel has rolled out an app to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Tips to Avoid Vaccine Passport Cons:

The companies developing the passport apps hope the technology will allow industries – such as travel and events – to return to normal, while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

However, the BBB said scams are very likely to pop up as the apps roll out. Here's what the BBB said to watch out for: