Opinions split on enforcing more gun laws in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Joe Biden announced executive actions to prevent gun violence on Thursday. Earlier this week, Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation preventing the enforcement of federal gun laws that would violate the Second Amendment.

Backers of Ducey's action say this prevents potential overreach by the Biden administration, while supporters of President Biden's gun violence prevention measures believe this will help save lives.

Those who oppose more gun laws say that criminals will continue to disregard them anyway.

"We have a problem with criminals, not with law-abiding gun owners," Wayne Semenko, owner of SnG Tactical said. "So all this does is criminalize gun ownership and makes it harder for people to defend themselves against criminals."

Semenko says laws are already in place for background checks and they just need to be enforced properly.

Pam Simon, a survivor of the January 8th shooting in Tucson a decade ago, says that background checks are easy to get around.

"They do not happen in private sales at gun shows and online," Simon said. "For that reason, there is a loophole."

When it comes to Red Flag laws, where a family member or law enforcement agency could petition to block someone from getting a gun, Semenko argues that it is too subjective.

"Anybody can call in on anybody and say they're fearful," Semenko said. "By Red Flag laws, they would have to act on that and there's no vetting of this information."

Simon argues that Red Flag laws and the other measures Biden proposed would not affect lawful gun ownership.

"The president did lay out several things that are very common-sense, do not infringe on any rights and will make this a safer country," Simon said.

The president said on Twitter that the Senate should immediately approve three House-passed bills to close loopholes in the gun background check system.