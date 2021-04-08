Man arrested after 28-year-old shot, killed in front of southside smoke shop

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to Thursday morning's homicide that occurred on the south side.

At around 1:30 a.m., 28-year-old Omar Hernandez-Altamirano was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside a vehicle located near a smoke shop at 5342 S. Park Ave. near Irvington Road.

According to Tucson Police Department, Hernandez-Altamirano was pronounced dead at the scene despite the officers immediately rendering aid on the 28-year-old.

TPD said prior to the shooting, Hernandez-Altamirano got involved in a physical confrontation with another man in front of the smoke shop.

The suspect, who was identified as a second male, reportedly discharged his firearm and shot Hernandez-Altamirano. TPD said this invidiual then reportedly fled in the white pick-up truck.

After tracking the vehicle, 30-year-old Honorio Juan Nieblas was taken into custody at a residence in the 2100 block of East Honeysuckle Street in reference to the homicide.

After serving a search warrant, the 30-year-old was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including first-degree murder and prohibited possessor.