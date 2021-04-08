Louisiana toddler fatally shoots himself with found gun

A toddler who was playing with a gun found in his home fatally shot himself in a suburb of Louisiana's capital city.



Baker police chief Carl Dunn said a 3-year-old is dead after he pulled the gun's trigger.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.



Paramedics pronounced the child dead after arriving at the residence.

Dunn said the child's father was making lunch when the accident occurred.

He was taken into custody for questioning, but no charges have been filed.



"You have to do everything, everything that you can to try to make your house as safe as possible for the children," said Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn.

"Because little boys, little girls, they are curious, they are. and things like this can happen."

According to police, there were at least two other children present in the home at the time the shooting occurred.



A family relative said the father purchased the gun recently for protection.