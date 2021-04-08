How does Pima County plan to enforce mask mandate?

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima County has a mask mandate. However, many seem to be confused as to if they have to follow it since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted mask mandates statewide.

Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Pima County can continue to enforce masks in his opinion.

The reason being is that the state legislature gives local counties the authority to implement restrictions during a public health crisis.

So what happens to private businesses who don't oblige?

"Given that the mask mandate that the board of supervisors passed is still in force,"Dr. Frank Garcia, Pima County Health Director said. "One of the things that we decided is to sort of wipe the slate clean. We will pretend that nobody's had any complaints and we have started the complaint count now."

If a business that has a permit doesn't comply they could get their permit suspended or revoked.

But what about gyms, or private businesses that don't need a county permit?

"For that class of business,"Dr. Garcia said. "It does make it a little bit harder doesn't it...Because we don't necessarily have a stick. The only stick that we have is the citation."

The $500 citation would be billed to a business after three strikes of not complying with the mask mandate.

Both county and city officials say the majority of businesses are complying with the county's mask mandate.

"Businesses are taking the cautious approach, saying you know what, COVID's not in the rearview mirror yet," Steve Kozachik, Tucson Councilman for Ward 6 said. "Let's continue to be safe."

The Pima County Health Department has received around 33 violations this week and says if you see a business not complying with the mandate to contact them through their website, phone or email.