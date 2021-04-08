22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show kicks off on Thursday. In full swing.

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's that time of year and, it's happening in full swing. The 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show begins Thursday morning.

Day one kicks off Thursday at 10 a.m. and it runs for 18 days. This comes after organizers postponed this year's show ten weeks to make sure everything was ready.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Admission is free but parking will be $5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends.

Fun fact: it's grown 3x the size of what it was when it began. But this year, they'll only have about half of their normal yearly vendors… this is all due to the pandemic.

"We've lost a lot of long-time vendors permanently to support themselves and their families," said Heather Grana of Eons Expos. "So, your community's support will ensure that Tucson's show goes on from year to year."

The show also wants people to know that a mask mandate will be in effect every day.

