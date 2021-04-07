Vice President Kamala Harris moves into official residence

Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff have moved into their official residence.

The second couple had been living in Blair house the President's guest quarters as repairs were being completed to their official residence.

The U.S. Naval Observatory in northwest Washington is traditionally the home of the Vice President.

The work on the residence was only supposed to take a few weeks, but it stretched into more than a few months.

Officials say it's easier to perform the necessary work when the home is empty.

The White House said renovations included work to the chimney, maintenance, and general floor repairs.

The Vice President and her husband have not lived there since the inauguration.